Geordie Greig named as new editor of Daily Mail

(Reuters) - Geordie Greig has been named as the new editor of Britain’s Daily Mail, the newspaper company Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGOa.L) said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Editor of The Mail on Sunday Geordie Greig arrives in Downing Street in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greig’s appointment follows the announcement on Wednesday that Paul Dacre was to step down from his role as editor in November to become the chairman and editor-in-chief of the title’s publisher, Associated Newspapers.

Ted Verity, currently deputy editor at the Daily Mail, will be the new editor of The Mail on Sunday, DMGT said in a statement.