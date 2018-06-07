FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 7, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated an hour ago

Geordie Greig named as new editor of Daily Mail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Geordie Greig has been named as the new editor of Britain’s Daily Mail, the newspaper company Daily Mail and General Trust (DMGOa.L) said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: The Editor of The Mail on Sunday Geordie Greig arrives in Downing Street in London, December 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Greig’s appointment follows the announcement on Wednesday that Paul Dacre was to step down from his role as editor in November to become the chairman and editor-in-chief of the title’s publisher, Associated Newspapers.

    Ted Verity, currently deputy editor at the Daily Mail, will be the new editor of The Mail on Sunday, DMGT said in a statement.

    Reporting by Shalini Nagarajan in Bengaluru; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

