FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
London's V&A goes underground for new gallery
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Arts
June 28, 2017 / 12:06 AM / 2 months ago

London's V&A goes underground for new gallery

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - London's Victoria and Albert Museum has built a vast, underground exhibition space as part of a 55 million pound ($70 million) refurbishment.

The three-year project saw the equivalent of 10 Olympic-sized swimming pools of earth removed from the site of the art and design museum to accommodate the new Sainsbury gallery, 18 metres below ground.

The new facilities, dubbed the Exhibition Road Quarter, are the biggest building project at the museum in a century.

They also include the new Sackler Courtyard open space and the Blavatnik Hall, which will provide a new entrance to the popular tourist attraction.

In a nod to the museum's championing of ceramics, the courtyard is paved with 11,000 handmade porcelain tiles, arranged in 15 different patterns.

"What we’ve done ... is create this living room for London which blends the street and the museum," said Tristram Hunt, the director of the museum.

The museum will open the new facilities to the public on June 30.

Reporting by Jason Mansaray; Writing by Mark Hanrahan; Editing by Alison Williams

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.