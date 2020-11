FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the weekly question-time debate at the House of Commons in London, Britain, November 11, 2020. UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/Handout via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson raised the UK’s ongoing concerns over the Rohingya crisis and the conflict in Rakhine when he spoke by phone to Myanmar’s State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi on Friday, his office said in a statement.