UK PM May says believes Northern Irish accord possible; wants more talks
November 21, 2017 / 12:25 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK PM May says believes Northern Irish accord possible; wants more talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday she wanted to see more talks next week between Northern Ireland’s main parties, adding she believed an agreement to restore the devolved power-sharing government in the province could be reached.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May meets with her Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven (not pictured) at Gothia Towers Hotel on the eve of the EU Social Summit for Fair Jobs and Growth in Gothenburg, Sweden November 16, 2017. TT News Agency/Bjorn Larsson Rosvall via REUTERS

“I believe that the differences between the parties, the issues that are dividing them, are very small ... issues around culture, identity, legacy, the future stability of the devolved institutions,” she said. “I believe a way forward can be found so agreement can be reached.”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

