FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
October 4, 2018 / 12:17 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Top EU officials deplore Russian cyber attack on chemical weapons body

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Union’s top officials expressed serious concern on Thursday about a cyber attack carried out against the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in The Hague by Russia’s military intelligence service.

FILE PHOTO: European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker addresses the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, October 2, 2018. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

The head of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of EU leaders Donald Tusk and the EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said in a statement that the “aggressive act demonstrated contempt for the solemn purpose of the OPCW”.

“We deplore such actions, which undermine international law and international institutions,” they said.

“The EU will continue to strengthen the resilience of its institutions and those of its member states, and international partners and organizations in the digital domain,” they said.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.