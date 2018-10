AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Dutch authorities disrupted an attempt in April by Russian intelligence agents to hack the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, Defense Minister Ank Bijleveld said.

FILE PHOTO: Dutch Minister of Defence Ank Bijleveld speaks during a news conference in The Hague, Netherlands, October 4, 2018. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

At a press conference in the Hague, Bijleveld called on Russia to cease its cyber activities aimed at “undermining” Western democracies.