Business News
July 29, 2020 / 8:46 AM / Updated 35 minutes ago

UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were 'positive and productive'

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State of International Trade and Minister for Women and Equalities Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in London, Britain March 17, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.

“We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally,” Truss said in a statement.

“The first round of talks were positive and productive, with a shared aim to be particularly ambitious in areas including digital trade and sustainability.”

The next round of talks is planned for October.

Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below