UK says first round of New Zealand trade talk were 'positive and productive'

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s first round of trade talks with New Zealand were positive and productive, trade minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday.
“We are a step closer to reaching a comprehensive trade deal with a like-minded friend and ally,” Truss said in a statement.
“The first round of talks were positive and productive, with a shared aim to be particularly ambitious in areas including digital trade and sustainability.”
The next round of talks is planned for October.
Reporting by William James; editing by Guy Faulconbridge