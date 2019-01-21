World News
January 21, 2019

Northern Ireland police investigating second security alert: journalist

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police are investigating a second security alert at a separate hijacked vehicle in Londonderry, a Belfast Telegraph journalist said on Twitter on Monday, posting a photograph of a Royal Mail van in the middle of an empty road.

A spokeswoman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland said they were looking into the report but did not confirm there was a second incident following its ongoing examination of a hijacked van in another part of the city.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

