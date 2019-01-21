World News
January 21, 2019 / 2:59 PM / in an hour

Large bang after bomb disposal robot enters van in Northern Ireland's Londonderry

1 Min Read

Army bomb disposal robots are seen next to a suspected vehicle as a controlled explosion takes place at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - There was a large bang and black smoke emerged from an abandoned van in a cordoned off area of Londonderry on Monday after an army bomb disposal robot entered the vehicle, a Reuters witness said on Monday.

A police officer at the scene told the witness that the army was preparing to conduct a controlled explosion on the vehicle that was hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it.

There was a second loud bang at the same vehicle minutes later, the witness said.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below