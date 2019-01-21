World News
January 21, 2019 / 6:28 PM / Updated 28 minutes ago

UK minister says vigilance in Northern Ireland essential, but threat level unchanged

Britain's Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley arrives in Downing Street, London, Britain October 16, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Northern Ireland minister Karen Bradley said it was essential to keep up vigilance in Northern Ireland after a car bomb exploded in Londonderry, but she added that the overall threat level in the province had not changed.

“Although there has been a reduction in the overall number of national security attacks in recent years, vigilance in the face of this continuing threat remains essential,” Bradley told parliament on Monday. [nL8N1ZL31X]

She said the threat level in Northern Ireland would remain at ‘severe’: “This attack does not change this threat level.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; writing by William James

