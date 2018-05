(Reuters) - Brexit secretary David Davis is creating a Brexit plan that would give Northern Ireland joint UK and European Union (EU) status so it could trade freely with both, as well as a border buffer zone to eliminate the need for border checkpoints, The Sun newspaper reported on Thursday. (bit.ly/2xvRWRt)

Britain's Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis, leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, May 22, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson