World News
March 18, 2019 / 1:32 AM / Updated an hour ago

Two dead in incident at Northern Ireland hotel, cause unknown: police

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two people have died in an incident during a St Patrick’s Day event at a hotel in Cookstown, Northern Ireland, police said on Sunday night on Twitter.

"While the exact cause of the incident is still unknown, there are reports of a crush at the scene," the Police Service of Northern Ireland said in a tweet here

Police said they were investigating and called on parents of children attending the event at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown to pick up their children from a designated collection point at the hotel.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below