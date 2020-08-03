UK PM Johnson praises Northern Ireland's Hume as a 'political giant'

LONDON (Reuters) - Irish peacemaker John Hume was a “political giant” who did so much to help bring an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.

Hume, a key Roman Catholic architect of Northern Ireland’s 1998 Good Friday peace agreement, died on Monday at the age of 83.

“John Hume was quite simply a political giant. He stood proudly in the tradition that was totally opposed to violence and committed to pursuing his objectives by exclusively peaceful and democratic means,” Johnson said.

“With his passing we have lost a great man who did so much to help bring an end to the Troubles and build a better future for all.”