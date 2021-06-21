Donaldson seeks to become new leader of Northern Ireland's DUP

FILE PHOTO: Sir Jeffrey Donaldson MP arrives before new leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), Edwin Poots, news conference in Belfast, Northern Ireland, May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

BELFAST (Reuters) - Jeffrey Donaldson sought to become the new leader of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) on Monday and will become its third leader in a matter of weeks if nobody else puts their name forward by 1100 GMT on Tuesday.

The British-run region’s largest party has gone through a tumultuous period since the ousting of then leader and Northern Ireland first minister Arlene Foster in late April. Her successor as party leader, Edwin Poots, stepped down last week.