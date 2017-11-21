FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Northern Ireland's DUP says Sinn Fein's 'glorification of terrorism' makes devolution difficult
November 21, 2017 / 10:51 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Northern Ireland's DUP says Sinn Fein's 'glorification of terrorism' makes devolution difficult

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The head of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party said on Tuesday recent comments by its main nationalist rival Sinn Fein amounted to “glorification of terrorism” and made the restoration of the province’s devolved power-sharing government more difficult.

Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP), speaks in Downing Street, London, Britain November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“It was quite disgraceful to look at the glorification that happened at the weekend of IRA and terrorism and of course that makes it more difficult for us,” DUP leader Arlene Foster told reporters in London where both parties had been meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May for talks.

“But we are committed to devolution, we want to see it working and we will continue to work at it”

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Stephen Addison

