World News
February 1, 2019 / 10:41 PM / Updated 5 minutes ago

Northern Ireland police at scene of shooting incident in Londonderry

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland police said late on Friday they were at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

Four men were arrested on Jan. 20 over a car bomb attack in Londonderry. No one was injured in the blast, but the incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province.

Reporting by Ishita Chigilli Palli in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below