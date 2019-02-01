Northern Ireland police at scene of shooting incident in Londonderry

(Reuters) - Northern Ireland police said late on Friday they were at the scene of a shooting incident in the Ballymagroarty area of Londonderry.

Four men were arrested on Jan. 20 over a car bomb attack in Londonderry. No one was injured in the blast, but the incident highlighted the threat still posed by militant groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province.