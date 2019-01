LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police are at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry following a report that a van was hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back before abandoning it, police said on Monday.

A car bomb exploded outside the city’s courthouse on Saturday in a vehicle that was also hijacked by masked men. No one was injured by the blast.

