Van reportedly seized and abandoned in Northern Ireland, days after car bomb

Debris emerges from a suspected vehicle as a controlled explosion takes place at the scene of a security alert in Londonderry, Northern Ireland, January 21, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

LONDONDERRY, Northern Ireland (Reuters) - Northern Ireland police cordoned off a residential street in Londonderry on Monday to examine a van for potential security threats.

“A white Transit van was reportedly hijacked by three masked men who threw an object in the back of it before abandoning it,” a spokesman said.

On Saturday, a car bomb exploded outside the city’s courthouse in a vehicle that had also been hijacked by masked men. No one was injured.

Related Coverage Northern Ireland police investigating second security alert: journalist

“We anticipate significant disruption to the local community while we work to the make the scene safe,” the spokesman said.

Police also arrested a fifth man on Monday in relation to Saturday’s attack. The 50-year-old was detained under the Terrorism Act while four other men remained in custody, police said.

The main focus of the car bomb investigation is the New IRA - one of a small number of groups opposed to a 1998 peace deal that largely ended three decades of violence in the British-run province.