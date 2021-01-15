EDF Energy extends Dungeness reactor outages by three months

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen for the EDF energy company on a building near the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station near Cannington in southwest England, January 17, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

(Reuters) - EDF Energy on Friday extended ongoing outages at its Dungeness B nuclear power plant in southeast England by three months, citing “unique technical challenges”.

“Dungeness power station has some unique technical challenges that are not present in the rest of the UK nuclear fleet, and which continue to impact our plans to re-start generation,” an EDF spokesman said.

“Our latest forecast is that we will restart Reactor 22 on May 17 and Reactor 21 on May 27,” he added.

Previous estimates had scheduled a return for Feb. 15 and Feb. 25 respectively.

The two reactors at the plant have been offline since late summer 2018 as the company has been carrying out inspections and maintenance of pipes carrying steam to the turbine.

EDF Energy is also trying to complete repair work on corrosion identified during inspections of safety back-up systems.