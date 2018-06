LONDON (Reuters) - British business minister Greg Clark said on Monday the government was considering direct investment to help a unit of Japan’s Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) to build nuclear reactors in North Wales.

Greg Clark, business minister, appears on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show in London, Britain May 6, 2018. Jeff Overs/BBC/ Handout via REUTERS

“For this project, the government will be considering direct investment alongside Hitachi and the Japanese government agencies and other partners,” Clark told parliament.