FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Environment
June 18, 2018 / 10:33 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

EU gives Britain's Wylfa nuclear project positive environmental opinion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Commission issued a “positive” opinion on a British nuclear power plant project to be built by Hitachi’s Horizon, saying it would not have health or environmental impacts on other member states.

Horizon said the positive opinion was a “crucial enabler” for British environmental permits that it was seeking before it could begin the Wylfa Newydd project in Wales, intended to join a new fleet of nuclear power plants in Britain.

Earlier this month, the British government said it would consider investing directly into the plant prompting Horizon to move ahead with the project by submitting applications for a host of permits.

Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.