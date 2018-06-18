EU gives Britain's Wylfa nuclear project positive environmental opinion

LONDON (Reuters) - The European Commission issued a “positive” opinion on a British nuclear power plant project to be built by Hitachi’s Horizon, saying it would not have health or environmental impacts on other member states.

Horizon said the positive opinion was a “crucial enabler” for British environmental permits that it was seeking before it could begin the Wylfa Newydd project in Wales, intended to join a new fleet of nuclear power plants in Britain.

Earlier this month, the British government said it would consider investing directly into the plant prompting Horizon to move ahead with the project by submitting applications for a host of permits.