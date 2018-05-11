FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 11, 2018 / 9:37 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK's Sellafield to be prosecuted over employee contamination

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s nuclear regulator said on Friday it will prosecute nuclear reprocessing plant operator Sellafield Ltd over an incident in February in which an employee was contaminated.

It will prosecute under the health and safety at work act over the incident, which occurred at a facility handling special nuclear materials, the regulator said.

“For legal reasons we are unable to comment further on the details of the case which is now the subject of active court proceedings,” the Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) said in a statement.

Sellafield Ltd manages Britain’s nuclear reprocessing plant in Cumbria, northwest England.

Reporting by Susanna Twidale; editing by Jason Neely

