Infrastructure fund consortium bids for stake in UK's nuclear power stations

(Reuters) - A consortium of infrastructure funds led by Dalmore is in advanced talks to buy a stake in Britain’s nuclear power stations from EDF Energy (EDF.PA) and Centrica Plc (CNA.L) for about 1.2 billion pounds ($1.50 billion), Sky News reported on Saturday.

Dalmore, Equitix and GLIL Infrastructure are looking to acquire about 20% of the business, the report said here

EDF Energy and Centrica would sell 10% of the EDF Generation business, Sky reported, adding that JP Morgan has been tasked with finding investors to acquire more shares of the French state-owned utility and Centrica’s remaining stake.

Centrica declined to comment on the report while EDF Energy did not immediately respond.