EDF Energy could bring forward decommissioning of Dungeness B nuclear plant

FILE PHOTO: The company logo for Electricite de France (EDF) is seen in Paris, France, March 2, 2021. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - EDF Energy, owned by French utility EDF, is exploring a range of scenarios for its Dungeness B nuclear plant in Britain, including bringing forward its decommissioning date of 2028, it said on Thursday.

The plant has been offline since 2018 and is forecast to return to service in August. The plant has a number of ongoing technical challenges that make its future uncertain, EDF Energy said.