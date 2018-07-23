Equinor's UK Mariner oil platform faces further strike action

LONDON (Reuters) - Equinor’s Mariner oil platform in the UK North Sea is facing further strike action after GMB union said on Monday its members had voted to stop work in a dispute over pay, probably in the autumn, days after another union also threatened a strike.

GMB said its dispute is with Aker Solutions, an oil services company operating on the platform. The union Unite said on Friday its strike would involve about 200 workers and would likely take place between August and October.

Mariner is a heavy oilfield located some 150 km (93 miles) east of the Shetland Islands that is due to start production in the second half of 2018 with a target plateau output of 55,000 barrels per day.