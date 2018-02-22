FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 22, 2018 / 6:58 PM / Updated an hour ago

Haiti suspends Oxfam's operating right amid misconduct probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PORT-AU-PRINCE (Reuters) - Haiti has temporarily revoked Oxfam’s authorization to operate in the Caribbean country after allegations of sexual misconduct by some of the British charity’s staff there, Planning and External Cooperation Minister Aviol Fleurant said on Thursday.

Fleurant said the decision had been made on the grounds of “serious failings” by Oxfam between and 2010 and 2011, and that a definitive decision on the charity’s right to operate in Haiti would be made in some two months time.

Reporting by Joseph Guyler Delva

