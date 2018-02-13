FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
World News
February 13, 2018 / 3:24 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

White powder sent to UK parliament found to be non-harmful

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A security incident at Britain’s parliament on Tuesday was triggered by the discovery of a package containing white powder which was later found to be non-harmful, the lower house of the legislature said.

Separately, police said counter-terrorism officers were investigating the incident and an office in parliament, to which the package had been sent, remained closed. The rest of the building was open.

Reporting by Alistair Smout; Writing by William Schomberg; editing by Stephen Addison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.