UK pensions group seeks ban on new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars by 2025

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s Local Authority Pension Fund Forum, whose members manage more than 300 billion pounds ($390.30 billion) in assets for public workers, has called on the government to ban sales of all new petrol, diesel and hybrid cars by 2025.

In a response to a government consultation over a planned deadline of 2035, LAPFF Chairman Doug McMurdo said on Wednesday it did not come soon enough, particularly as surface transport accounted for a quarter of the UK’s carbon emissions.

“We have seen just how quickly government and companies can respond during the coronavirus pandemic. We know that change does not need to take years. Ending road transport emissions is critical in the move to end climate change,” he said in a statement.