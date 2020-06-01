Sustainable Business
June 1, 2020 / 8:10 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK pension scheme USS to ditch sectors including tobacco

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Universities Superannuation Scheme, Britain’s largest private pension scheme by assets, said it plans to ditch companies in a number of sectors it deems “financially unsuitable” over the long term, including tobacco manufacturing.

Companies which make more than 25% of their revenues from thermal coal and those with ties to controversial weapons including cluster munitions, landmines and white phosphorus will also be excluded, it said in a statement on Monday.

Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Carolyn Cohn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
