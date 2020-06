FILE PHOTO: Britain's World War Two (WWII) singer Vera Lynn smiles during a book signing of her autobiography 'Some Sunny Day' at Hatchard's book shop in London August 25, 2009. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

LONDON (Reuters) - Vera Lynn, who entertained British troops during World War Two with songs that captured a longing for home and peace, has died at the age of 103, PA Media reported.

Lynn was known as the Forces’ Sweetheart.