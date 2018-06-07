British red phone box reborn as tiny nightclub

LONDON (Reuters) - A small English town has converted its red phone box into what might be the world’s smallest nightclub, complete with glitterball, disco lights and a selection of telephone-themed tunes.

FILE PHOTO: A man wears a Union flag jacket as he passes a traditional red telephone box near to the London 2012 Olympic Games Beach Volleyball Stadium in London July 30, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

Enter the phone box in Kingsbridge in the southwestern county of Devon, pop in a pound coin and you, and possibly one close friend, can dance to songs such as Blondie’s “Hanging On The Telephone” or “Telephone Line” by Electric Light Orchestra, played down the phone.

With payphones all but defunct in the age of mobile telephones, local communities have sought ways of preserving the remaining phone boxes, treasured as relics of a bygone era.

Kingsbridge council toyed with planting the box with flowers or using it as a place to distribute leaflets.

FILE PHOTO: Nelson's Column is seen above a traditional red phone box in Trafalgar Square London August 23, 2006. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor/File Photo

“I was falling asleep with the excitement of it all,” councillor Chris Povey said.

“So I thought let’s do something different, do something a little bit off the wall, so we put forward the idea of a nightclub and here we are today, with a glitterball, music, flashing lights.”

Proceeds from the nightclub will go to support a local charity.