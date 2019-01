FILE PHOTO: An anti-Brexit protestor waves an EU flag outside the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, January 14, 2019. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

MILAN (Reuters) - PIMCO, the world’s biggest bond investor, does not expect Britain to leave the European Union without a divorce deal, a top official at the Italian unit of Pacific Investment Management Co said.

Speaking at an event in Milan, sovereign credit analyst Nicola Mai said on Wednesday that the global investor did not see a “Scenario of hard Brexit”, adding it remained “long” in the British pound.