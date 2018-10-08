PIMCO's Amey says Britain to avoid disorderly Brexit, bets on sterling strength

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound can strengthen 5 to 10 percent from current levels because Britain and the European Union are likely to reach an agreement to avert a disorderly Brexit, PIMCO’s head of sterling portfolios said on Monday.

A man wears a beret designed to resemble the EU flag during an anti-Brexit demonstration on the first day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain, September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Mike Amey said he held a moderately long position on sterling versus the euro EURGBP=D3, predicting a gradual rise over the next 12-18 months, because the market was “too pessimistic” about the prospect for a disruptive Brexit.

“Our base case is there will be some sort of co-operative solution,” he told Reuters in a telephone interview. “We think both sides can achieve their political ambitions without creating a disruptive economic environment.”

However, Amey warned that risks remained and the pound would fall sharply - to as low as $1.15 GBP=D3 - if talks between London and Brussels deteriorated and the UK crashed out without a trade deal.

The pound has gained in recent sessions, to above $1.30 and 88 pence per euro, on renewed hopes for a Brexit deal as the two sides make progress on the Irish border question, one of the biggest obstacles to an agreement.

Amey said he was confident that Britain and the EU would reach an agreement, but one which would leave many of finer points to be decided after Britain’s formal exit in March, 2019.

“We think the negotiations will be quite lengthy. We don’t think we will get clarity on the final resting place of an EU-UK trading relationship [later this year],” he said.

Amey said he expected the Bank of England, which has made its forecasts contingent on a smooth Brexit, to raise interest rates once or twice a year in 2019 and 2020, with the first hike in May.

Pacific Investment Management Co (PIMCO) manages $1.71 trillion in assets globally.