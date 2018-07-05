FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 10:49 AM / Updated 25 minutes ago

UK poisoning looks like an unfortunate after-effect of Skripal incident: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The poisoning of two Britons with the Novichok nerve agent looks like an unfortunate after effect of the attempted murder in March of a former Russian agent and his daughter, Britain’s health minister Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.

Britain's Secretary of State for Health and Social Care Jeremy Hunt arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

“This is what looks like a very unfortunate and, hopefully, not tragic after-effect of that earlier incident. At the moment we are not speculating this was a deliberate murder attempt, but we have to be open minded on the basis of what the police say,” Hunt told Sky News.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

