July 5, 2018 / 12:46 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK will consider further action against Russia if it is behind poisoning: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain will consider what further action it should take against Russia if it is proven that the Kremlin was responsible for the nerve agent poisoning of two Britons, interior minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

“We don’t want to jump to conclusions but if it is established that the Russian state is entirely responsible for this as well, then of course we will be considering what further action we can take,” Javid told parliament.

Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper

