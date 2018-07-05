Latest UK poisoning is same strand of Novichok used against Russian spy: Javid

LONDON (Reuters) - The poison that struck down two Britons has been identified as the same strand of Novichok nerve agent that was used in the attempted murder in March of a former Russian agent and his daughter, Britain’s interior minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson/File Photo

Javid said it is likely that the pair came into contact with it at a different site from Yulia and her father Sergei Skripal, a former colonel in Russian military intelligence.

He said it has not yet been possible to ascertain whether the nerve agent is from the same batch of Novichok.

“This has been identified as the same nerve agent that contaminated both Yulia and Sergei Skripal,” Javid told parliament.