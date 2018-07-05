FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
World News
July 5, 2018 / 8:13 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK interior minister to make statement on Wiltshire incident: House of Commons leader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Interior minister Sajid Javid will on Thursday make a statement to parliament on the nerve agent poisoning of two Britons, the leader of the House of Commons said.

FILE PHOTO - Britain's Home Secretary Sajid Javid arrives in Downing Street in London, June 26, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The pair, a local 44-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man, were hospitalized after being found unwell on Saturday in Amesbury, just miles away from Salisbury where ex-double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were attacked in March.

No fixed time was given for the statement but, dependent on other parliamentary business, it should take place some time after 1100 GMT.

Reporting by William James. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

