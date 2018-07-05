FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 5, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

British PM May says new Novichok poisoning deeply disturbing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday it was deeply disturbing to see two British citizens poisoned by the Novichok nerve agent.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“To see two more people exposed to Novichok in the UK is obviously deeply disturbing and the police, I know, will be leaving no stone unturned in their investigation,” May told reporters in Germany where she was meeting Chancellor Angela Merkel.

“My thoughts are with the people of Wiltshire,” she added, referring to the county where the victims live and where the latest incident took place.

Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison

