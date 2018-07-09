FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Britain's emergency committee to meet after woman dies from nerve agent poisoning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Monday after a woman died from being poisoned by the same nerve agent used to target a former Russian spy, a spokesman for the prime minister said.

FILE PHOTO: Fire and Rescue Service personel arrive with safety equipment at the site of a housing estate on Muggleton Road, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo

Dawn Sturgess, 44, died after she was exposed to Novichok in western England, just a few miles from where Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were attacked with the same poison four months ago.

Reporting By Elizabeth Piper. Editing by Andrew MacAskill

