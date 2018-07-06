FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 7:08 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK police say Novichok poisoning investigation will take months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British police said on Friday that police activity related to the nerve agent poisoning in southern England will last for months, adding that they remain focused on trying to find the source of contamination.

A forensic investigator, wearing a protective suit, emerges from the rear of John Baker House, after it was confirmed that two people had been poisoned with the nerve-agent Novichok, in Amesbury, Britain, July 6, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“Due to the unique challenges involved with this operation, police activity is expected to take weeks and months to complete,” a police statement said.

“The focus of the investigation remains identifying the source of the contamination as quickly as possible.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper and William James; Editing by Catherine Evans

