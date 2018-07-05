UK should ask for Russian help to investigate new poisoning: Russian lawmaker

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Britain should ask Russian experts to help investigate a new poisoning incident involving a nerve agent, Vladimir Shamanov, head of the Russian parliament’s defense committee, was cited as saying by the RIA news agency on Thursday.

A police officer stands in front of a housing development on Muggleton Road, which has been cordoned off after two people were hospitalised and police declared a 'major incident', in Amesbury, Wiltshire, Britain, July 4, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Two Britons are critically ill after what is thought to be a chance encounter with the poison after an attack on former Russian agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury in March.