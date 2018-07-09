FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 9, 2018 / 2:04 PM / Updated an hour ago

Russia's UK embassy calls Amesbury poisoning 'anti-Russian provocation'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s embassy to Britain said on Monday it would regard the Amesbury poisoning incident which has left one woman, Dawn Sturgess dead, as an anti-Russian provocation in the absence of access to the investigation.

Britain’s top counter-terrorism officer has said Sturgess died after being poisoned with a nerve agent that also struck a former Russian spy, Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, in March.

“Without access to the investigation files and to our two citizens (the Skripals), we will consider the incidents in Salisbury and Amesbury as an irresponsible anti-Russian provocation by official London,” the embassy said in a statement.

The Kremlin said earlier on Monday it was sorry to hear about the death of Sturgess.

Reporting by Maria Tsvetkova; Writing by Polina Nikolskaya; Editing by Andrew Osborn

