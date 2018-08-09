FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Detained In Myanmar
August 9, 2018 / 8:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

UK says Russia needs to know there is a price to pay for using chemical weapons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - States like Russia that use or condone the use of chemical weapons need to know there is a price to pay, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt gives a press conference at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh, Scotland July 20, 2018. David Cheskin/Pool via Reuters/File Photo

Washington said on Wednesday it would impose new sanctions on Russia by the end of August after it determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain.

“If we are going to stop chemical and biological weapons - including nerve agents - becoming a new and horrific 21st cent (century) norm, states like Russia that use or condone their use need to know there is a price to pay. Thank you USA for standing firm with us on this,” Hunt said on Twitter.

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
