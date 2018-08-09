UK says Russia needs to know there is a price to pay for using chemical weapons

LONDON (Reuters) - States like Russia that use or condone the use of chemical weapons need to know there is a price to pay, British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said on Thursday.
Washington said on Wednesday it would impose new sanctions on Russia by the end of August after it determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against a former Russian agent and his daughter in Britain.
“If we are going to stop chemical and biological weapons - including nerve agents - becoming a new and horrific 21st cent (century) norm, states like Russia that use or condone their use need to know there is a price to pay. Thank you USA for standing firm with us on this,” Hunt said on Twitter.
