LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s security minister on Thursday dismissed a report that police have identified several Russians who were behind the poisoning of former Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal as “wild speculation”.

FILE PHOTO: A police officer stands guard outside of the home of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal, in Salisbury, Britain, March 6, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

“I think this story belongs in the ‘ill informed and wild speculation folder’” Ben Wallace said on Twitter, in response to the Press Association report.