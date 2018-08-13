FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 9:26 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Russia's foreign ministry says Skripal case allegations 'groundless'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry on Monday said allegations of Moscow’s involvement in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal in the English town of Salisbury - an event which led to a new round of U.S. sanctions against Russia - were groundless.

FILE PHOTO - Police officers stand on duty outside Sergei Skripal's home in Salisbury, Britain, July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

“We see the groundless allegations of Russia’s involvement in the Salisbury incident as another attempt to paint our country as a state which approaches its international obligations in an irresponsible fashion,” the ministry said in a statement.

Washington said on Wednesday it would impose fresh sanctions on Russia by the end of August after it determined that Moscow had used a nerve agent against Skripal and his daughter in Britain.

Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Polina Ivanova; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

