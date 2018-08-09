FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
August 9, 2018 / 8:04 AM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Russian lawmaker says rocket engine exports to U.S. could be restricted: RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian lawmaker Sergei Ryabukhin said on Thursday Moscow could restrict exports of RD-180 rocket engines to the United States if Washington imposed new sanctions, the RIA news agency reported.

The United States on Wednesday announced it would impose more sanctions on Russia after determining Moscow was responsible for a nerve agent attack in Britain on a former Russian double agent, Sergei Skripal, and his daughter, Yulia.

Russia denies involvement in the incident.

(This story corrects the name of lawmaker Sergei Ryabukhin from Leonid Slutsky)

Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Writing by Tom Balmforth; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.