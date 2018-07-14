UK police say 400 items recovered in Novichok murder probe

LONDON (Reuters) - British counter-terrorism police said on Saturday they had recovered over 400 exhibits, samples and items as part of their investigation into the murder of a woman in southwest England who was poisoned by the Novichok nerve agent.
They said “a significant number are potentially contaminated” and have been submitted to laboratories for analysis.
The police had launched a murder probe after Dawn Sturgess was killed and partner Charlie Rowley was left seriously ill.
Reporting by James Davey, editing by Andy Bruce