December 21, 2017 / 2:48 PM / in 2 days

British PM May says Russia trying to weaponize information

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday that Britain and Poland are concerned about Russian attempts to weaponise information.

“We have agreed today to bolster our cooperation to counter Russian disinformation in the region .... we are both deeply concerned by Russia’s attempts to weaponise information,” she told reporters during a visit to Poland.

“The Kremlin is seeking to undermine the international rules-based system and it will not succeed.”

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; writing by Guy Faulconbridge

