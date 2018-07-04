FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 10:20 PM / Updated an hour ago

Britain's emergency committee to meet on Thursday over Wiltshire incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s interior minister said he would chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee on Thursday to discuss the exposure of two people in southern England to the nerve agent Novichok.

The man and woman, both British and in their 40s, were found unwell at a house in Amesbury on Saturday, close to Salisbury where ex-Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with the same nerve agent in March.

“(This) follows the reckless and barbaric attack which took place in Salisbury in March,” Sajid Javid said in a statement. “Tomorrow I will chair a meeting of the government’s emergency committee COBR in relation to the ongoing investigation.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by Michael Holden

