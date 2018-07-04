UK police keeping open mind after possible poisoning near Salisbury

AMESBURY, England (Reuters) - Police said on Wednesday they were keeping an open mind about whether a crime had been committed after a British man and woman in their forties fell critically ill near the southwestern city of Salisbury, where Russian former spy Sergei Skripal was poisoned in March.

“At this stage it is not yet clear if a crime has been committed,” said Paul Mills, deputy chief constable of Wiltshire Police.

“We are keeping an open mind as to the circumstances regarding this incident and will continue to work closely with partners to progress our enquiries,” Mills told reporters.

The man, aged 45, and woman, aged 44, are receiving treatment “for suspected exposure to an unknown substance” at Salisbury’s main hospital.